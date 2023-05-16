G20 raises optimism about the return of foreign tourists to Kashmir

Srinagar: As the G20 tourism working group meeting is due to take place in Srinagar, there has been a resurgence of confidence among the tourism stakeholders that foreign tourists would soon start travelling to Kashmir in great numbers.

On the shores of the Dal Lake, Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) is all set to host this year's largest international summit from May 22 to May 24.

To make the occasion attractive and historic, Srinagar has been transformed into a smart city.

As plans are being finalised for the third meeting of the G20 tourism working group, Kashmir is getting ready to welcome visitors from a number of nations.