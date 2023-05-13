G20 success our collective responsibility: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: In a run-up to the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to be held here, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Saturday impressed upon the officers that “the success of the international event is collective responsibility of all of us and each of us should fulfill our responsibility fully”.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta enjoined upon the officers that all the management plans for the event should be amenable to the people.

He urged the divisional and district administration to keep the concerns of people in mind while giving final shape to the traffic, boarding, lodging and other logistic plans.

The chief secretary directed the involvement of the local population with the event.