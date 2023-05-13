G20 success our collective responsibility: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: In a run-up to the upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to be held here, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Saturday impressed upon the officers that “the success of the international event is collective responsibility of all of us and each of us should fulfill our responsibility fully”.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta enjoined upon the officers that all the management plans for the event should be amenable to the people.
He urged the divisional and district administration to keep the concerns of people in mind while giving final shape to the traffic, boarding, lodging and other logistic plans.
The chief secretary directed the involvement of the local population with the event.
He said that the event should impart necessary impetus to trade and tourism.
Mehta asked them to have joint meetings with the local trade, tourism, transport, and industrial organisations and seek their suggestions and factor in their views in sectoral plans.
He made out that no inconvenience should be created for the public or tourists on visit to the city.
Taking review of the works taken in hand and still in progress, the chief secretary asked the divisional administration to make sure that these were completed before May 15.
He enquired about the status of these works and said that all of these should be dedicated to the public within the deadline.
All the high-ranking officers from the civil and Police administration attended the meeting either virtually or in person.