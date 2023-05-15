G20 Summit | ADGP Kashmir, Div Com Kashmir review arrangements

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar along with Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Monday called for enhanced security measures to avoid any possible terrorist attack during the G20 summit.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the ADGP Kashmir along with Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir co-chairing a review meeting with field officers at Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, directed the participating officers to ensure that the deployment of magistrates and Police bandobast were put in place well before the summit and reiterated the need to enhance the security measures at vulnerable locations to avoid any chance of terrorist attack during the G20 summit.
Discussing in detail the arrangements for the G20 summit, Kumar and Bidhuri directed the participating officers to enhance joint patrolling, especially during the night hours to prevent any terrorist movement.
They advised the officers to display the highest level of synergy on ground with the civil administration.
The ADGP Kashmir and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir also directed the civil administration to keep in close liaison with their concerned jurisdictional Police officers to meet any exigency in their respective Area of Responsibilities (AOR).
They also directed the officers to keep close cooperation with the Police and other security force officers for a successful G20 summit.
Kumar and Bidhuri advised the participating officers to meet the demands of the people and apply a public-centric approach.
They instructed all the magistrates and Police officers to identify rumour mongers, if any, and take preventive measures.
The ADGP Kashmir and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir also instructed all the participating officers to ensure that people are not harassed.
They directed them to ensure that the behaviour of field officers towards people should be courteous.
Earlier, Kumar and Biduri were briefed by the concerned officers regarding the necessary arrangements put in place for the safe and peaceful conduct of G20 summit.
DIG Central Kashmir Range, Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, all Zonal SPs of Srinagar, SDPOs and civil administration including DC Srinagar, ADC Srinagar, SDM (W), Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars of Srinagar district attended the meeting.