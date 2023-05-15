G20 Summit | ADGP Kashmir, Div Com Kashmir review arrangements

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar along with Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Monday called for enhanced security measures to avoid any possible terrorist attack during the G20 summit.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the ADGP Kashmir along with Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir co-chairing a review meeting with field officers at Police Control Room (PCR), Kashmir, directed the participating officers to ensure that the deployment of magistrates and Police bandobast were put in place well before the summit and reiterated the need to enhance the security measures at vulnerable locations to avoid any chance of terrorist attack during the G20 summit.

Discussing in detail the arrangements for the G20 summit, Kumar and Bidhuri directed the participating officers to enhance joint patrolling, especially during the night hours to prevent any terrorist movement.