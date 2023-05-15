G20 Summit | CRPF calls few additional companies for event

Srinagar: Ahead of the G20 summit to be conducted in Srinagar in the last week of this month, few additional companies of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been called to Kashmir to ensure proper security arrangement for the smooth conduct of the summit.

However, the government is mulling to call a significant number of companies for their deployment in Kashmir during the Amarnath Yatra.

A top official said the few additional companies of CRPF were already stationed in Kashmir for their deployment in specific areas during the G20 summit.

“Given the peaceful ecosystem in Kashmir there was no requirement of calling so many companies of CRPF from other states. However, a few companies were called for precautionary purposes,” the official said.