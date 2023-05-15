G20 Summit | CRPF calls few additional companies for event

Srinagar: Ahead of the G20 summit to be conducted in Srinagar in the last week of this month, few additional companies of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been called to Kashmir to ensure proper security arrangement for the smooth conduct of the summit.
However, the government is mulling to call a significant number of companies for their deployment in Kashmir during the Amarnath Yatra.
A top official said the few additional companies of CRPF were already stationed in Kashmir for their deployment in specific areas during the G20 summit.
“Given the peaceful ecosystem in Kashmir there was no requirement of calling so many companies of CRPF from other states. However, a few companies were called for precautionary purposes,” the official said.
India is to host its third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.
The G20 summit in Srinagar would be J&K’s first significant international event, which provides a great opportunity for promotion of tourism in J&K.
Meanwhile, a top CRPF official said few additional companies had been called to Kashmir, as the conduct of the G20 summit would remain confined to some specific areas of Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar district.
“Given the security scenario and the involvement of the areas, there is no requirement to call additional companies in bulk. The security grid has been already strengthened and we are fully prepared to hold the international event in Srinagar by the end of this month,” the official said.
However, the top CRPF official said that unlike the G20 summit, Amarnath Yatra 2023 would involve a longer route from south to central Kashmir and there may be a requirement of huge deployment of security forces on routes for security purposes.
“During Amarnath Yatra 2023, we may call more than 35 additional companies of CRPF for their deployment on routes from south to central Kashmir,” the official said.
The 62-day Amarnath Yatra 2023 is scheduled to commence from July 1 and would culminate on August 31.
“As such there are no apprehensions of any untoward incident during the conduct of G20 summit or during the Amarnath Yatra but the security arrangements are made for precautionary purposes,” the official said.
Inspector General of CRPF, Central Kashmir Range, Ajay Yadav told Greater Kashmir that the calling of additional companies of CRPF was decided at the official level, which had been done.
“We take all precautions as per the requirement,” he said without divulging details about the number of additional CRPF companies called to Kashmir.