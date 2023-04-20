G20 Summit | CS conducts city tour

Dr. Mehta while taking stock of the works carried out at all these locations directed the concerned officers to further accelerate the pace of work and ensure completion of all these projects within fixed deadlines.

He also directed to make all necessary arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival including sanitation, cleaning, traffic management etc.

Reviewing the progress of Dal Lake cleansing at Nishat precinct, the Chief Secretary directed the VC, LC&MA to expedite the Houseboat sewerage connections and cleanliness of remaining patches of Dal with special focus on shoreline. He also directed him to start water sports activities in Hazratbal basin by 15th of May.

The VC, LC&MA apprised the Chief Secretary that I&FC and Tourism Departments are floating the EOI shortly. He further revealed that the activities identified for water sports include Waterpark, Jet skies, Zorbing balls, Parasailing etc.

Later, Dr Mehta visited Hazratbal Shrine where he gave necessary directions to the concerned officers for face-lifting of compound wall and other make-over works for the comfort of the devotees.