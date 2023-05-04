G20 summit matter of pride for country: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the G20 summit was a matter of pride for the country.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to discuss preparation for the G20 meeting at Srinagar, the LG said, “We should make concerted efforts to ensure successful conduct of G20 meeting in Srinagar.”

The LG asked the departments to contribute enthusiastically to make the historic occasion a memorable one.