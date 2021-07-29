GAD issues advisory on official correspondences

Jammu: Even after making the Central Regulatory Units functional to receive Dak from different Government Departments, the General Administration Department (GAD) pointed out that some field offices are still forwarding it to the Administrative Departments.

“In terms of Government Order No. 620-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated 14.07.2021, Central Registry Units have been established for the receipt of Dak at Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar,” reads an order of the General Administration Department.

The order says, “It has clearly been provided that all the Dak shall be addressed to the Central Registry Units only and confidential Dak, if any, shall be handed over to the personal section of the concerned Administrative Secretary or the addressee as the case may be.”

“Notwithstanding these instructions, it has been observed that some field offices are not addressing Dak directly to the Central Registry Unit but instead are forwarding it to the Administrative Departments,” the GAD order reads. Accordingly, it says: “All Administrative Secretaries to ensure that no such Dak is received or entertained in their departments except the Dak marked as confidential.”Besides, the order says: “All the field offices are also directed to strictly follow the instructions issued in respect of addressing all Dak to Central Registry Units only.”