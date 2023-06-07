Gadkari announces completion of 2-lane Jaiswal Bridge along NH-44

Jammu/ Ramban: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Wednesday announced the completion of two-lane cantilever Jaiswal bridge over Chenab on Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44 to alleviate congestion and facilitate smooth Amarnath Yatra.
This meticulously designed balanced Cantilever bridge spans 118 meters and has been built at a cost of Rs 20 Cr. The Union Minister asserted that the completion would serve dual purpose i.e., to alleviate congestion along Chanderkote to Ramban section and facilitate smooth passage of traffic during the ensuing Amarnath Yatra on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH 44).
Crediting the “visionary leadership of the Prime Minister” for this growth trajectory, the Union Minister reiterated commitment to provide J&K with exceptional highway infrastructure.
Announcing this through a thread, Gadkari, on his official twitter handle, stated, “In Jammu and Kashmir, we have completed the construction of a 2-lane #JaiswalBridge over River Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44.”
"The establishment of this bridge serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it will alleviate congestion along the Chanderkote to Ramban section, ensuring smoother vehicular movement. Secondly, it will facilitate the seamless passage of vehicles and pilgrim traffic during the ‘Shri Amarnath Yatra’ on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44, which is scheduled to commence shortly,” he tweeted.
“Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modiji, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to providing J&K with exceptional highway infrastructure. This transformative development not only contributes to the region's economic growth but also enhances its allure as a prime tourist destination,” the thread concluded.
On April 11 this year, Gadkari joined by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had also inspected Ramban-Banihal section; Chanderkote Bypass and diversion of traffic to Peerah-Kunfer tunnel T-1 on Udhampur Ramban Section, besides Srinagar-Banihal NH-44; Qazigund-Banihal tunnel and Bypass.
Meanwhile, officials informed that the newly constructed bridge, built parallel to Jaswal bridge on the old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway, 5 kms short of Ramban town on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the four-lane project, is likely to be thrown open for vehicular traffic by or before annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.
Echoing the Union Minister, they said, “The new bridge is expected to resolve the issue of traffic congestion between the Chanderkote-Karool-Ramban sector of the Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44).”
Official sources said earlier Wednesday morning the Principal Secretary to Government, Public Works Department, (R&B) Jammu & Kashmir visited Ramban to review the NH-44 works.
They said the officer inspected the Dhalwass slide zone, which had made the carriageway narrow, leading to choking of traffic. “He also inspected the Jaswal bridge which is likely to be thrown open for traffic by or before Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2023. Besides, he also inspected ongoing works on the Ramban Flyover project and marketplace in Ramban town. The officer, later, left for Srinagar to attend the SANJY, 2023 meeting,” the officials informed.
On April 11, Gadkari, while addressing his wrap-up presser vis-a-vis the progress of NH projects in Jammu and Kashmir at Katra, had stated that the four-laning project of Srinagar-Jammu road (National Highway) was very difficult.
“It (4-laning project) has been designed following intensive geological and geo-technical investigation to tackle the problem of landslides. But it has been very problematic, very challenging (due to landslides). The stretch between Ramban to Banihal is the most difficult one (to execute),” the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways had said.
He had stated that in this stretch the existing carriage-way of 40 kms was to be widened earlier. “Out of this 40 km stretch, the work on 10 kms has been completed. We will try to complete work on the rest of 30 km, except Digdol-Marog tunnel, by January, 2024,” Gadkari had mentioned, while adding that the old highway stretch would also be renovated.