Gadkari announces completion of 2-lane Jaiswal Bridge along NH-44

Jammu/ Ramban: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Wednesday announced the completion of two-lane cantilever Jaiswal bridge over Chenab on Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44 to alleviate congestion and facilitate smooth Amarnath Yatra.

This meticulously designed balanced Cantilever bridge spans 118 meters and has been built at a cost of Rs 20 Cr. The Union Minister asserted that the completion would serve dual purpose i.e., to alleviate congestion along Chanderkote to Ramban section and facilitate smooth passage of traffic during the ensuing Amarnath Yatra on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH 44).

Crediting the “visionary leadership of the Prime Minister” for this growth trajectory, the Union Minister reiterated commitment to provide J&K with exceptional highway infrastructure.

Announcing this through a thread, Gadkari, on his official twitter handle, stated, “In Jammu and Kashmir, we have completed the construction of a 2-lane #JaiswalBridge over River Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44.”