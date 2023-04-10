Gadkari to inaugurate Kunfar-Peeda Tunnel today

Banihal: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari would visit the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel on Tuesday and later inaugurate and dedicate the 925-meter long tunnel’s Tube-1 connecting Peeda with Kunfar, Chandrakot to the nation.

Gammon India Ltd is constructing the tunnel under the command and control of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Officials said that Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) would also accompany Gadkari.