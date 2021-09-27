Gadkari to inspect Zojila, Z-Morh tunnels today

Sonamarg: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will review and inspect work on Zojila and Z –Morh tunnels tomorrow. The minister is on a two-day visit to the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

During his visit tomorrow the Minister will review the progress on Tunnel 1 and Tunnel 2 at Nilgrar site.

Tunnel 1 is a twin tube tunnel of 435 metres in length each and tunnel 2 is of 1.95 km long each. These twin tunnels are the part of 18 km long approach road to Zojila west portal. The Minister will also visit the Zojila through east and west ends.

Prior to the Minister’s visit a press briefing was held at Sonamarg. Addressing the media persons Executive Director National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) Brigadier Gurjeet Singh Kambo gave the detailed information about the two tunnel projects.