Gair Mumkin Khad,Darya,Nallah delineation, demarcation procedure | Government approves constitution of 3-tier Committees

The approved procedure provides for Khasra-wise delineation by the internal departmental committees using GPS for generation of digital maps, conducting actual spot verification to establish desirable width of water course/channels especially in the proprietary lands, and removal of illegal encroachments on identified water courses through remedial action.

The exercise will be conducted in a phased manner in districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua in three months and remaining districts in one year.

The Administrative Council also approved constitution of a 3-tier committees to oversee the exercise at District, Division, and Union territory level, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, and Chief Secretary, respectively.