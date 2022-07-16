Ganderbal resident donates land valuing Rs 1 Cr to Waqf Board

Jammu: Ali Muhammad Sheikh, a resident of Ganderbal on Saturday donated land worth Rs one crore to J&K Waqf Board in memory of her deceased young daughter Aabida Ali.
“Ali Mohammad, son of Mohammad Ahsan Sheikh of Wahidpora in Ganderbal, was very emotional when he expressed his wish to donate the land to the Waqf Board in memory of her beloved daughter. I consoled him and praised him for this decision,” said J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi after accepting his request for presenting the ownership of the land to the Waqf Board in memory of her daughter.
“All the assets and properties are based on the land donated by the ancestors for social and religious use. The huge assets and properties need honest caring and management. This was always lacking in J&K. People have started trusting us again after the new Board has taken over. Many people from far and near have approached J&K Waqf Board for taking over the Community Complexes, Masjids and shrines for better management,” said Dr Darakhshan.
She said that people like Ali Mohammad were the real inspiration in today’s world and it was just a new beginning for a long historical revival of Waqf in J&K.