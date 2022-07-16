Ganderbal resident donates land valuing Rs 1 Cr to Waqf Board

Jammu: Ali Muhammad Sheikh, a resident of Ganderbal on Saturday donated land worth Rs one crore to J&K Waqf Board in memory of her deceased young daughter Aabida Ali.

“Ali Mohammad, son of Mohammad Ahsan Sheikh of Wahidpora in Ganderbal, was very emotional when he expressed his wish to donate the land to the Waqf Board in memory of her beloved daughter. I consoled him and praised him for this decision,” said J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi after accepting his request for presenting the ownership of the land to the Waqf Board in memory of her daughter.