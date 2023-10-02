‘Gandhi Clubs set up in every educational institution of Anantnag’

Anantnag: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid Monday said that Gandhi Clubs established in every educational institution of the district aimed to instill Gandhi’s teachings among the young minds and learners.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that presiding over the function on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in the south Kashmir’s Anantnag district at Government Women’s Degree College, Anantnag, Hamid said that Gandhi Jayanti celebrations were a reflection of the enduring impact of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and principles.

“His unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence served as a catalyst for India’s struggle for independence, and his ideas continue to inspire the generations,” he said.

Hamid said that the focus was on fostering a sense of social responsibility and promoting the ideals of justice, equality, and harmony, and creating ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

In September, a series of programmes were held across the district to celebrate various teachings and philosophies of Mahatma Gandhi.

Such events included debates, competitions, seminars, and discussions which were held to delve deeper into Gandhi’s philosophy and its relevance in contemporary society and how Gandhian principles could guide in addressing the challenges of the current times.