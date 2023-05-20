Gandhian ideals reverberate globally: PM

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima during his visit to the city to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting.

The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions, PM Modi said after the unveiling ceremony. The bust was gifted by India to Hiroshima as a symbol of friendship and goodwill between India and Japan on the occasion of the PM’s visit to the city for the G7 summit.

The 42 inches tall bronze bust has been sculpted by Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Sutar. The bust site, adjacent to the Motoyasu River, is close to the iconic - Bomb Dome that is visited by thousands of people, locals and tourists alike, every day.