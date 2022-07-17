Generally cloudy weather likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar: The Meteorological department (MeT) on Sunday forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Generally cloudy sky with light rain is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said. Srinagar had 18, Pahalgam 12.4 and Gulmarg 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.