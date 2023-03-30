Generation, submission of bills to treasuries | JKPaySys to remain operational on March 31

Jammu: The JKPaySys would remain operational on March 31, 2023, from 9 am to 11 am for generation and submission of bills to treasuries.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that according to a circular issued here by the Finance Department in this regard, the DDOs would generate and submit bills after observing all prescribed codal formalities and any lapse on part of rejection made at treasuries for want of codal formalities and miscalculation would be sole responsibility of DDO concerned.

The circular read that the DDOs should submit the hard copies of the bills to concerned treasuries by or before 12 noon.