Generation, submission of bills to treasuries | JKPaySys to remain operational on March 31

Jammu: The JKPaySys would remain operational on March 31, 2023, from 9 am to 11 am for generation and submission of bills to treasuries.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that according to a circular issued here by the Finance Department in this regard, the DDOs would generate and submit bills after observing all prescribed codal formalities and any lapse on part of rejection made at treasuries for want of codal formalities and miscalculation would be sole responsibility of DDO concerned.
The circular read that the DDOs should submit the hard copies of the bills to concerned treasuries by or before 12 noon.
The bills and claims so presented are liable to special audit, wherever required.
The document further said that the Treasury Officers should entertain the claims from DDOs duly completed in all respects upto prescribed timings and subsequently submit the liability by or before 1 pm to respective Directorates who in turn submit to Directorate General Accounts and Treasuries by 1:30 pm.
Besides, the payments authorised on March 31, 2023, are processed well in time to avoid last minute rush on various applications as per special arrangement put in place by RBI.
The Treasury Officers have been directed not to leave the treasuries unless successful information regarding acknowledge approved and debit notification is received from RBI.
Any information regarding acknowledgement rejected, return notification for the payments processed on last day of Financial Year (if any) from RBI is communicated to respective DDO0s and NIC well in time for correction and rectification.