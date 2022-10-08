Get ready for 5-a-side, 7-a-side Football, Box Cricket | Kashmir gets its first pay-and-play turf

Srinagar: For the first time in Kashmir, sports enthusiasts can avail of state-of-the-art pay-and-play turf.
From football to box cricket to coaching, the WHS Sports hub has been thrown open to all. The sports hub is any sportsperson’s dream come true.
Located in Srinagar, WHS Sports hub provides two 5-a-side pitches and one 7-a-side pitch for players to enjoy Football and Box Cricket.
Through WHS Sports Hub’s facilities, the promoters aim to make sports accessible to all and offer the best playing experience possible and an ideal ‘Pay and Play’ venue in Kashmir.
WHS Sports hub does not limit itself to just being a ‘Pay and Play’ turf but would also have its football academy for young and upcoming talent and provide them with significant opportunities and experience.
In addition, it would provide an opportunity to organise hassle-free events and tournaments with ease.
Co-founder of WHS Sports Hub and Director Woodlands House School, Srinagar, Viraj Singh who is the brain behind WHS Sports Hub said, “The Academy at WHS Sports Hub is mentored by Sajid Yusuf Dar, an international football coach. For Kashmiri children, the academy at Sports Hub will provide a state-of-the-art coaching facility for football.”
Being the first in Kashmir to be open to the public, allowing the youth to book the field on an hourly basis, makes the facility a one of its kind.
The facility would remain open from 3 pm to 10 pm on weekdays and 6 am to 10 pm on Sundays and public holidays.
Some of the features of the WHS Sports Hub are one 7v7 and two 5v5 pitches, FIFA-approved astroturf, well-maintained facilities like changing rooms, washrooms, and resting area for players, stadium lights to light up evening footy scenes, ample seating space for spectators and fellow teammates.
Six5six would be the official kit partner and Fast&up would be the official nutrition partner of WHS Sports Hub while Complete Sports Solutions would be responsible for international development-exposure trips and camps.
Minerva Academy would be responsible for football camps and technical support while CoachKhoj would be responsible for Coaching and Grassroots Football Development, and AFCAI, an association of football clubs and academies is another partner of WHS Sports Hub.