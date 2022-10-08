Get ready for 5-a-side, 7-a-side Football, Box Cricket | Kashmir gets its first pay-and-play turf

Srinagar: For the first time in Kashmir, sports enthusiasts can avail of state-of-the-art pay-and-play turf.

From football to box cricket to coaching, the WHS Sports hub has been thrown open to all. The sports hub is any sportsperson’s dream come true.

Located in Srinagar, WHS Sports hub provides two 5-a-side pitches and one 7-a-side pitch for players to enjoy Football and Box Cricket.

Through WHS Sports Hub’s facilities, the promoters aim to make sports accessible to all and offer the best playing experience possible and an ideal ‘Pay and Play’ venue in Kashmir.

WHS Sports hub does not limit itself to just being a ‘Pay and Play’ turf but would also have its football academy for young and upcoming talent and provide them with significant opportunities and experience.

In addition, it would provide an opportunity to organise hassle-free events and tournaments with ease.