Ghazipur has given jewel like Manoj Sinha to country: PM Modi

It may be mentioned that Manoj Sinha was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2020.

Sinha has earlier served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communications and Minister of State for Railways in the Government of India.

Sinha was elected as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing Ghazipur for three terms. Manoj Sinha as MP of the constituency was popular for his pro-people approach.

Sonbhadra and Ghazipur, where the PM addressed election rallies on Wednesday, will go to the polls in the last phase on March 7.