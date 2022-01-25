Front Page
Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred with Padma Bhushan
Srinagar: Former chief minister and senior Congress senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has conferred with the Padma Bhushan award.
He has been conferred with Padma Bhushan award for his valuable contribution in the field of public affairs.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the President approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards, including two duo cases, this year. In a duo case, the award is counted as one.
The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.