Girl dies, 3 injured in Bandipora accident

Srinagar: A 16-year-old girl died while three others were injured in an accident in the Tulail area of Bandipora district.
The vehicle (JK05G 2093) turned turtle at Neeru Tulail, resulting in injuries to four persons.
Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.
One among the injured identified as Insha Parveen, daughter of Muhammad Munawar, a 10th standard student at Higher Secondary School Rajouri Kadal, Srinagar died on way to the hospital.
The other three persons after receiving treatment at SDH Gurez were referred to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura for advanced treatment. CNS