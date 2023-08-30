Girl injured as old shell explodes in Kupwara: SSP Kupwara

Kupwara: A minor girl was injured on Wednesday after an old unexploded shell went off at Tee Pee Drangyari in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Police said.
According to Police, the incident occurred when the girl was playing near her makeshift house at Tee Pee Drangyari.
The explosion left her injured following which she was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kralpora.
After primary treatment at SDH Kralpora, she was referred to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that it seemed that the girl was injured due to an explosion of an old shell.
"We are investigating the matter. We will arrive at a conclusion after the investigation is completed," he said.
The injured girl has been identified as Azra Qayoom, daughter of Abdul Qayoom of Zonarishi, Kupwara.