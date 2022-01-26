Give away gun, be wary of misleading people: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar: Stating that any attempt of infiltration will be foiled, General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Wednesday urged the militants "to shun the gun and be wary of misleading people."
Lt Gen Pandey said this after hoisting the tricolour at Army Goodwill School in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon. “No citizen of Kashmir would allow militants to live among them, and it's a good offer for terrorists to shun guns and to start a new beginning of their lives,” he said.
“Anybody who is holding a gun without authorisation will be killed and hence all militants should shun guns and take all the benefits like other Kashmiri citizens,” he said and urged them to be a part of society be proud of the nation that they are part of.
The senior Army General urged the youth to be wary of misleading people. ”The youth should be wary of people who are misleading them for selfish benefits,” he said adding that once youth will realise about those white-collar people who are hell-bent on destroying society by misleading younger generations for their personal benefits. “They will be smart enough to live a peaceful and happy life.”
Lt Gen Pandey, while answering a question regarding militants being ready on launching pads, he said: “There are terrorists whose attempts are to continue to infiltrate, but our forces are alert and ready to deal with it professionally,” he said adding that Army will foil their plans of infiltration.
Lt Gen Pandey said that militancy in Kashmir is on the decline. “This year it will come to its lowest point in south Kashmir districts,” he said, adding that militancy was at its peak in districts like Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama.
“ It has come to the lowest point and local militant recruitment in Pulwama has stopped,” he said, adding that people have come to realise the ill-effects of militancy and there is a decline now.
The Corps commander also interacted with senior citizens. GOC Victor Force Major General Prashant Srivastava, Commander 12 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier N S Grewal, Commanding Officer 15 Garhwal Regiment, Col Ahutosh, besides officers of police and civil administration were also present.