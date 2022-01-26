Give away gun, be wary of misleading people: Lt Gen Pandey

Lt Gen Pandey, while answering a question regarding militants being ready on launching pads, he said: “There are terrorists whose attempts are to continue to infiltrate, but our forces are alert and ready to deal with it professionally,” he said adding that Army will foil their plans of infiltration.

Lt Gen Pandey said that militancy in Kashmir is on the decline. “This year it will come to its lowest point in south Kashmir districts,” he said, adding that militancy was at its peak in districts like Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama.

“ It has come to the lowest point and local militant recruitment in Pulwama has stopped,” he said, adding that people have come to realise the ill-effects of militancy and there is a decline now.