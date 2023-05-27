Gives me strength to work even harder: PM Modi on completing 9 years at Centre

BJP has decided to start a mass reach-out programme across the country for a month starting May 30, sources said on Tuesday.

The BJP is also planning to hold around 50 rallies all across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies.

According to sources, the campaign will also give a thrust to the BJP’s preparations for the Lok Sabha elections which is nearly a year away.

In Rajasthan’s Ajmer, PM Modi will inaugurate the mega reach-out campaign on May 31.

The other leaders who will take part in the mass campaign include BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others.

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and PM Modi took oath at office for the second term on May 30, 2019.