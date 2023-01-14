Giving befitting reply to those trying to fulfill political goals using proxy war: Northern Commander

Rajouri: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Saturday, in an oblique dig at Pakistan, said that the security agencies, while effectively controlling violence, were giving a “befitting reply” to those “who were trying to fulfil their political goals with the help of this proxy war.”
In his address on Veterans Day in Rajouri, Lt Gen Dwivedi profusely lauded the valour of people of Rajouri against all odds and their unflinching resolve against terrorism.
“The land of Rajouri is the land of heroes and brave and has never allowed the conspiracies and nefarious plans of the neighbouring nation to succeed. The security agencies have effectively controlled the violence and a befitting reply is being given to those who are trying to fulfil their political goals with the help of this proxy war. In this resolution of ours, the Village Defence Committees are being further strengthened and trained with the participation of ex-servicemen,” he said.
The Veterans Day rally was organised by Indian Army in Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Rajouri town in which other senior army officers, police officers and civil administration officers were also present.
He also extended his gratitude to the J&K government headed by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for taking various welfare measures for the fallen heroes in the Union Territory.
“It is a matter of great pleasure that the J&K government has accepted the long pending demand of increasing the ex gratia amount of our fallen heroes in J&K and this amount has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Monthly financial assistance to World War II and ex J&K militia, veterans and their Veer Naris has been increased from Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 respectively. Out of 73 cases of last year's ex-gratia relief, a total of 60 claims have been passed so far, with a total amount of Rs 1,52,95,000. The remaining amount of Rs 36,70,000 will also be paid soon to the soldiers and their families. I express my gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha ji for all these welfare measures,” Northern Commander said.
He noted with satisfaction that also fulfilling the longstanding demand of J&K veterans, AWHO Board of Governors, Jammu had approved AWHO Housing Project and conducted Demand Survey Advt. “You can apply for this project with your Domicile Certificate from January 15 to February 15. You are requested to make this project successful by applying as much as possible. Land acquisition will be done on the basis of your response and the project will start soon,” he said.
“Recently, the present J&K government has appointed Nodal Police Officers of DySP rank to redress the grievances of ex-servicemen in all the 20 districts of J&K. The main objective of this rally is to find out the problems of ex-servicemen living in J&K Union Territory and to solve all their problems as soon as possible with the help of administration,” LT Gen Dwivedi said.
He said, “Recently we have also done veteran rallies in Lam, Mendhar and Reasi. In the year 2022, 21 such rallies were organized in which we received a total of 794 complaints and so far, the problems of 297 veterans have been redressed. The process is on for resolving the rest. Representatives of ECHS, Record Offices, Stalls of Defense Pension Disbursement Office and representatives of J&K Government are present in today's veterans rally. I request that all of you take full advantage of these stalls.”
He also mentioned that the Government of India had approved the amendment in the scheme of One Rank One Pension on December 23, 2022. “Including the security personnel who retired after July 1, 2014, the number of beneficiaries of OROP is 25, 13, 000. Whatever arrears or arrears will be due after this amendment, the government will also give it,” he informed.
“It is a matter of great pleasure that a Hostel for children of our heroes and ex-servicemen in Srinagar is on tender stage and it is targeted to be completed at the earliest in the financial year 2023-24. One such three storied 100 bed hostel will also be built on Talab Tillo road in Jammu and the work has reached administrative approval stage. I would like to thank and compliment Secretary Rajya Sainik Board, Brig GS Shan, Div Commissioner Jammu and Div Commissioner Srinagar for their tireless efforts,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.
He stated that several welfare initiatives under Operation Sadbhavana, like infrastructure development, medical camps and infrastructure, women and youth empowerment, educational tourism and sports had been undertaken. “In the year 2022-23, under Operation Sadbhavana, we have implemented 60 projects of school and education infrastructure, 75 projects related to sports, 39 health schemes in the area of 16 Corps at a cost of Rs 14.2 Cr, which has benefited about 60,000 youth and other people,” he said.
“I also want to inform you that now you can collect your CSD Liquor and grocery quota one month in advance i.e. in Jan you can collect quota for January and February. Work at a fast pace is going on to transfer you all to Sparsh Pension Yojana. I want to assure the ex-servicemen that the army and state administration are working day and night to solve your problems,” he assured the veterans.