Giving befitting reply to those trying to fulfill political goals using proxy war: Northern Commander

He also mentioned that the Government of India had approved the amendment in the scheme of One Rank One Pension on December 23, 2022. “Including the security personnel who retired after July 1, 2014, the number of beneficiaries of OROP is 25, 13, 000. Whatever arrears or arrears will be due after this amendment, the government will also give it,” he informed.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that a Hostel for children of our heroes and ex-servicemen in Srinagar is on tender stage and it is targeted to be completed at the earliest in the financial year 2023-24. One such three storied 100 bed hostel will also be built on Talab Tillo road in Jammu and the work has reached administrative approval stage. I would like to thank and compliment Secretary Rajya Sainik Board, Brig GS Shan, Div Commissioner Jammu and Div Commissioner Srinagar for their tireless efforts,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

He stated that several welfare initiatives under Operation Sadbhavana, like infrastructure development, medical camps and infrastructure, women and youth empowerment, educational tourism and sports had been undertaken. “In the year 2022-23, under Operation Sadbhavana, we have implemented 60 projects of school and education infrastructure, 75 projects related to sports, 39 health schemes in the area of 16 Corps at a cost of Rs 14.2 Cr, which has benefited about 60,000 youth and other people,” he said.

“I also want to inform you that now you can collect your CSD Liquor and grocery quota one month in advance i.e. in Jan you can collect quota for January and February. Work at a fast pace is going on to transfer you all to Sparsh Pension Yojana. I want to assure the ex-servicemen that the army and state administration are working day and night to solve your problems,” he assured the veterans.