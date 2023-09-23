Giving human touch Govt’s priority: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Saturday said that giving a human touch was a priority of the government.

An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) quoted the Union Minister of State (IC) Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space while addressing a workshop on communication in healthcare organised by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) as saying that bringing in human touch was a priority of the government.

Speaking about the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Singh said how a human touch was induced after every complaint was resolved to give it a human angle.

He expressed happiness in Srinagar being the venue for this workshop and highlighted the rich legacy of J&K’s healthcare.

The union minister said that the region had always been considered the seat of medical learning and had been way ahead in this field even when disturbances started in the 1990s.

“A series of successful meetings have led to this positive perception and evidence of the fact is that more and more events are taking place in Kashmir,” he said.

Singh highlighted the astounding success of the G20 meeting organised at Srinagar and said it was being considered one of the best meetings held all across the country, marking maximum attendance of delegates.