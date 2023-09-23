Giving human touch Govt’s priority: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Saturday said that giving a human touch was a priority of the government.
An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) quoted the Union Minister of State (IC) Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space while addressing a workshop on communication in healthcare organised by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) as saying that bringing in human touch was a priority of the government.
Speaking about the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Singh said how a human touch was induced after every complaint was resolved to give it a human angle.
He expressed happiness in Srinagar being the venue for this workshop and highlighted the rich legacy of J&K’s healthcare.
The union minister said that the region had always been considered the seat of medical learning and had been way ahead in this field even when disturbances started in the 1990s.
“A series of successful meetings have led to this positive perception and evidence of the fact is that more and more events are taking place in Kashmir,” he said.
Singh highlighted the astounding success of the G20 meeting organised at Srinagar and said it was being considered one of the best meetings held all across the country, marking maximum attendance of delegates.
“All the official and nonofficial events marked the success of G20 with a huge media presence,” he said. “The recent two-day conference in administrative reforms also garnered a good response and is a testimony of the fact that we are marching ahead.”
Singh underscored the profound importance of effective communication in the field of healthcare.
He emphasised that healthcare was not just a science but an art, one that encompasses not only the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses but also the delicate and compassionate act of communicating with patients and their families.
The union minister told the audience that the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) programme took a little longer time to implement in Kashmir but “we are marching ahead at a smooth pace even in the times when so much transition is taking place”.
“We have seen a shift from communication-based healthcare to non-communication-based one due to many factors including technological interventions,” Singh said. “The technological revolution has paved the way into the healthcare sector and has now an influence on how medical healthcare is imparted to the patients. Healthcare may have become more effective and easier but individual contact has been lost.”
He said that India being a heterogeneous country, these facilities of no or less communications had come as a boon as well.
“Telemedicine too is also changing the scenario in the peripheral areas while citing an example of a remote area of Kathua district,” the union minister said.
He underlined the necessity to draw an optimum balance in an age when communication comes at a cost and has developed into a lucrative business.
“We all were always taught to communicate well with patients, it was not of the benefit of patients but also for self-growth and that has to be kept in mind always,” Singh said.
He lauded the efforts of the J&K government and NBEMS for their dedication to enhancing healthcare in the region, significantly increasing the number of PG seats and courses available, and allowing citizens to receive high-quality treatment within J&K.
Singh said that effective healthcare communication was a non-negotiable aspect of the profession, differentiating excellent healthcare from the rest.
Earlier, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupendra Kumar thanked the NBEMS for organising the workshop.
He said that NBEMS had changed the way public services healthcare was perceived in J&K.
“After learning from states like Tamil Nadu and with the guidance from the Union Ministry of Health we managed to fill in the gaps and lacunae,” Kumar said. “The outcome has been remarkable on the ground with more access to healthcare, reduced waiting time for surgeries, scaled up patient satisfaction levels in remote areas and with reduced referral rate.”
Healthcare professionals, educators, and trainee doctors from around the country had gathered in Srinagar for the transformative workshop on communication in healthcare organised by NBEMS.
The event marked a significant milestone in underscoring the importance of proper communication in quality healthcare delivery.