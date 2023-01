Srinagar: Greater Kashmir’s Consulting Editor, Emaad Makhdoomi has been conferred with the Outstanding Media Person Award on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

Makhdoomi is known as a very bold and brave voice from J&K.

He is a prominent face on national TV debates and his columns have been published in media platforms of national repute including The Times of India Blog, CNN News 18, Republic World, and many other web portals of prominent media outlets.