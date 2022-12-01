GK EXCLUSIVE | Nearly 6000 HIV cases in Kashmir, Jammu, Ladakh: JKSACS

Srinagar: Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh have around 5896 HIV AIDS-positive patients while 1332 have died and 3313 are on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

As per the official figures of J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS), the total People Living with HIV (PLHIV) registered in HIV care across J&K are 5896.

Of 5896, around 1332 patients have died and total LFU (Lost to Follow-up) are 524 till October 22, 2022.

The total PHLIV registered in HIV care at SKIMS, Soura are 703.

Of the 703, 501 HIV cases are men, 158 are women, eight are transgenders, 36 are children including 21 boys and 15 girls.