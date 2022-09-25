GK IMPACT | Authorities resume Kakudahri-Ashpora Road widening

Kupwara: A day after Greater Kashmir carried a news report about the non-completion of the widening of Kakudahri-Ashpora Road, authorities while taking cognisance of the report, resumed widening of the road on Sunday.

An official said that over Rs 2 crore was being spent on the road. Earlier, residents of Kakudahri and other adjacent villages had expressed resentment against the Roads and Buildings Department for non-completion of the widening of the road.

“Soon after the report was published in Greater Kashmir, officials and the concerned contractor arrived with men and machinery and resumed road widening,” said Showkat Ahmad, a local. The residents appealed to the authorities to speed up the work so that the widening and macadamisation of the road would be carried out well in time.