GK IMPACT | Authorities shift Handwara school to makeshift structures

Kupwara: Days after Greater Kashmir carried a news report about the damaged building of Upper Primary School located at Dardhaji, a remote village in Zachaldara Tehsil of Kupwara, authorities while taking cognisance of the report, shifted the school to makeshift structures.
An official said that four tents had been established on the school premises where classes were being conducted smoothly.
Locals have hailed the efforts of the administration for coming up with immediate redressal, however, they have appealed to the authorities to come up with a new building for the school on a war footing so that the hardships being faced by the students may end.
“We are thankful to Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Diofade Sagar Dattaray who after the report published in Greater Kashmir expressed serious concern and directed the concerned authorities to come up with a makeshift arrangement for students to thwart any human loss,” Sarpanch of the village Farooq Ahmad Cheechi told Greater Kashmir.
Earlier, Greater Kashmir reported about the dilapidated condition of both the buildings which had developed huge cracks and posed threat to 150 odd students and teachers posted here.
The building had developed cracks in 2014 but the concerned department had been doing nothing due to which the students were forced to continue their studies at risk.
The students and female students in particular, however, do suffer due to the non-availability of a washroom facility at school.