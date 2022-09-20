GK IMPACT | Authorities shift Handwara school to makeshift structures

Kupwara: Days after Greater Kashmir carried a news report about the damaged building of Upper Primary School located at Dardhaji, a remote village in Zachaldara Tehsil of Kupwara, authorities while taking cognisance of the report, shifted the school to makeshift structures.

An official said that four tents had been established on the school premises where classes were being conducted smoothly.

Locals have hailed the efforts of the administration for coming up with immediate redressal, however, they have appealed to the authorities to come up with a new building for the school on a war footing so that the hardships being faced by the students may end.