GK IMPACT | Authorities shift Hangnikoot school to rented building

Meanwhile, locals once again appealed to the authorities to come up with a new building for the school on a war footing basis so that the miseries of the students would end.

Earlier, Greater Kashmir reported about the miserable condition of the building that had developed huge cracks on all sides and posed threat to 60 odd stu dents and some teachers.

The building had developed cracks two years ago but the concerned department had been doing nothing due to which the students were forced to continue their studies at risk.