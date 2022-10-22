GK IMPACT | Dr Amarjeet is new GMC Rajouri principal

Rajouri: The government has ordered the posting of a new principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri.
In an order issued recently by the government, Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia has been given the responsibility of the principal of GMC Rajouri.
Dr Bhatia is a professor in the Department of Biochemistry at GMC Rajouri and the government in its order asked him to temporarily look after the charge of the post of Principal of GMC Rajouri in his pay and grade with immediate effect till further orders in addition to his duties.
Dr Bhatia has been posted as Principal after Greater Kashmir carried a series of news items mentioning GMC Rajouri was functioning without a principal as the post was lying vacant since December 31, 2021, and the affairs of the college were being taken care of by other faculty members as additional charges to their duties.