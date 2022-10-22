GK IMPACT | Dr Amarjeet is new GMC Rajouri principal

Rajouri: The government has ordered the posting of a new principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri.

In an order issued recently by the government, Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia has been given the responsibility of the principal of GMC Rajouri.

Dr Bhatia is a professor in the Department of Biochemistry at GMC Rajouri and the government in its order asked him to temporarily look after the charge of the post of Principal of GMC Rajouri in his pay and grade with immediate effect till further orders in addition to his duties.