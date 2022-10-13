GK IMPACT | Education Deptt shifts Frasthar school to safe building

Baramulla: Acting swiftly on a Greater Kashmir report highlighting the threat posed to 50 students by the dilapidated condition of a school building in the Frasthar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the Department of Education, Baramulla shifted the school to a safer location on Thursday.

The Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Baramulla, Fayaz Ahmad said that after due consultation with the authorities, the school had been shifted to Panchayat Ghar temporally till a permanent building was constructed for the school.

“Keeping in view the safety of the students and staff, the school will now function from Panchayat Ghar. It will be a temporary arrangement till a new school building is constructed,” he said.