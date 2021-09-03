GK IMPACT: Haemophilia drugs shortage| Government seeks report from GMC Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: J&K government, taking cognizance of Greater Kashmir news report highlighting the life threatening shortage of Haemophilia clotting factors at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and Jammu and JKMCS, on Friday issued a letter to the Institutes and the procurement agency seeking a detailed report on this count.

The details were sought a week after Greater Kashmir published this news report.

An “urgent” letter by the Health and Medical Education department with “subject: Greater Kashmir news titled ‘Funds Galore, patients still fear disability’. NoC awaited to procure drugs: SMHS Medical Superintendent” was today addressed to JK Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMCS) and GMC Srinagar. The news story had brought to fore the threat to life and well being of patients with Haemophilia in absence of particular categories of clotting factors.