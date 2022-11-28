GK IMPACT | KU notifies PhD entrance test dates

Srinagar: Two days after Greater Kashmir reported about the inordinate delay on part of the University of Kashmir (KU) to hold the PhD entrance, the varsity Monday notified the dates for the PhD examination, much to the relief of the applicants.

Greater Kashmir in its November 27 issue reported about the delay of six months by KU to complete the admission process for the PhD candidates.

As per the notification issued by the Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations, the candidates who have deposited the entrance fee have been informed that the entrance test would be held on December 15 from 11 am at the main campus of the university.