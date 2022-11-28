GK IMPACT | KU notifies PhD entrance test dates

Srinagar: Two days after Greater Kashmir reported about the inordinate delay on part of the University of Kashmir (KU) to hold the PhD entrance, the varsity Monday notified the dates for the PhD examination, much to the relief of the applicants.
Greater Kashmir in its November 27 issue reported about the delay of six months by KU to complete the admission process for the PhD candidates.
As per the notification issued by the Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations, the candidates who have deposited the entrance fee have been informed that the entrance test would be held on December 15 from 11 am at the main campus of the university.
“The admit cards of the candidates for the entrance test will be available on the university website from December 7,” the notification reads.
Earlier, the aggrieved PhD candidates had complained that the entrance forms were submitted in May this year while entrance dates were yet to be notified by the varsity authorities.
The candidates had complained that the Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations was delaying the process for reasons unknown.
Director of the Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations, KU, Prof Muhammad Farooq Mir had assured that dates for the PhD entrance would be notified within a week.
He had attributed the delay in receiving the requisite data from the Dean Research Department and claimed that the printing of some confidential material by the Dean Research Department was time consuming.
Following the issuance of the notification for PhD entrance, the students have expressed their happiness saying that the move had brought a sigh of relief to them.