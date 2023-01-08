GK-IMPACT | R&B repairs Handwara’s Chopan Mohalla Road

Kupwara: Days after carried a news report ‘Dilapidated road condition irks Rajwar villagers’, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department started repairing the road, bringing respite to the residents.

“We used to suffer a lot due to the dilapidated road conditions. We brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department numerous times but to no avail,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a local. “After the news was published in , the officials of R&B arrived here to get a firsthand experience.”