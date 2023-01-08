GK-IMPACT | R&B repairs Handwara’s Chopan Mohalla Road

Kupwara: Days after carried a news report ‘Dilapidated road condition irks Rajwar villagers’, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department started repairing the road, bringing respite to the residents.
“We used to suffer a lot due to the dilapidated road conditions. We brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department numerous times but to no avail,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a local. “After the news was published in , the officials of R&B arrived here to get a firsthand experience.”
Junior Engineer of R&B Handwara Division Parviz Ahmad said that the road had been repaired.
“We carried out filling and leveling on the entire road,” he said. “We have forwarded a Rs 75 lakh proposal to the higher ups regarding the upgradation and macadamisation of this road. After getting the administrative approval, work on the road will be started.”