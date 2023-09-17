GK IMPACT | Resurfacing work on Srinagar-Jammu NH old alignment set in motion

Ramban: Finally, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), responsible for upkeep of the old alignment of the Srinagar Jammu National Highway passing through Ramban town, has started resurfacing works on this vital road stretch.
Officials said the NHAI, PIU, Ramban had floated the tender for carrying out major repair works on the old alignment of the Srinagar Jammu National Highway stretch from Cafeteria Morh to Police Check post, Khowbagh, passing through the main market Ramban. The work of resurfacing this road was handed over to a private contractor.
Officials said, “The contract was allotted to a private company for carrying out a complete resurfacing and laying drainage along the road stretch from Cafeteria-Morh to Khowbagh flyover passing through the town. It was the long pending demand of the people of Ramban.”
Earlier all the traffic was plying through this old alignment road passing through the middle of the Ramban town
The issue of the dilapidated condition of this road stretch of Highway strewn with potholes had been repeatedly taken up by the residents of old town Ramban and other hamlets of Ramban tehsil with the administration
People had flagged their concern repeatedly about the bad shape of the old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH 44), passing through the headquarters town Ramban. This was affecting hundreds of commuters and the residents living along this stretch.
They said the condition of the old alignment of National Highway 44 had further worsened after recent monsoon rains in the area.
Residents of the old town, students and local political leaders had complained that the stretch had big potholes at Cafeteria, Bus Stand, Bowali Bazar, near the Post office and at Police Check Post.
The shopkeepers along the highway had been complaining that the rainwater accumulated in potholes would enter their shops and damage their goods during the movement of traffic.
“Rainwater causes great inconvenience to shopkeepers, residents, pedestrians and school-going children. This highway stretch has no drainage system from the Police check posts to the Cafeteria, which becomes another nuisance for drivers, transporters and commuters during the rainy days,” was their grouse.
“Due to lack of repair and maintenance, the condition of this portion of the highway between Cafeteria Morh to the Police check post, had worsened,” they pointed out.
However, on the intervention of Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam, NHAI had floated tenders and the process of resurfacing of the old alignment of Srinagar Jammu National Highway was set into motion, said an officer of NHAI, PIU, Ramban.
He said that the resurfacing of this road stretch would resolve the issue of road congestion also.