GK IMPACT | Resurfacing work on Srinagar-Jammu NH old alignment set in motion

Ramban: Finally, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), responsible for upkeep of the old alignment of the Srinagar Jammu National Highway passing through Ramban town, has started resurfacing works on this vital road stretch.

Officials said the NHAI, PIU, Ramban had floated the tender for carrying out major repair works on the old alignment of the Srinagar Jammu National Highway stretch from Cafeteria Morh to Police Check post, Khowbagh, passing through the main market Ramban. The work of resurfacing this road was handed over to a private contractor.

Officials said, “The contract was allotted to a private company for carrying out a complete resurfacing and laying drainage along the road stretch from Cafeteria-Morh to Khowbagh flyover passing through the town. It was the long pending demand of the people of Ramban.”

Earlier all the traffic was plying through this old alignment road passing through the middle of the Ramban town