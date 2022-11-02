GK INVESTIGATION | As famed Dal Lake faces existential threat, illegal construction galore in water body’s interiors

Srinagar: Despite a ban on the construction in the interiors of the Dal Lake and its adjoining vicinities, illegal constructions in these areas are galore.

The lake is facing an existential crisis and witnessing illegal construction in broad daylight, an exclusive investigation by Greater Kashmir found out.

Over the past few years, many surveys and reports have pointed out that the famous water body is continuously shrinking due to these illegal activities.

The current situation revealed that the government has failed to stop these illegal constructions.

Although the government has been saying that there is no encroachment in the water body, the situation on the ground is entirely different.

A covert visit by the Greater Kashmir team in the inner areas of the Dal Lake found that construction was going on in broad daylight and many fresh structures had come up in the interior of the lake.