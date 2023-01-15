GK INVESTIGATION | Favouritism has a face in KU

As per the available documents Maroof Qadri, son of Mohammad Naeem Qadri of Shah Anwar Colony, Hyderpora, Srinagar, has got his PhD on the basis of an 18-month “Executive Master of Business Administration in Information Technology Management” from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), his PhD has been awarded in the discipline of Computer Sciences in total violation of KU’s own notification which says that “a candidate registered or to be registered for admission to M Phil or PhD programme shall be awarded degree in the subject or discipline in which he or she has competed his or her Masters degree”.

“Consequently, the result notification to be issued for the M Phil or PhD programme shall explicitly reflect the subject in which the candidate has completed the Masters degree,” the notification issued by Deputy Registrar, Academic, KU reads.

By virtue of this notification, Maroof should have been awarded the PhD degree in Management Studies rather than Computer Sciences.

According to highly placed sources in KU, a former VC of KU, who is a relative of Maroof, threw the notification to winds only to make his relative eligible for the post of Director IT, as and when it is advertised, for which Ph D in computer sciences is ideally among essential qualifications.

Surprisingly, if not shockingly, KU’s Joint Registrar Academic, more than four years after the PhD was awarded to Maroof, has explicitly written in response to a complaint received from the LG’s Grievance Cell bearing No 99902710070 that the “University as on date has not granted any equivalence to the Online EMBA (IT) programme. UGC can be approached for further clarification if required.”