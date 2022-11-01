[GK INVESTIGATION | FROM FRESHNESS TO FILTH] Brari Nambal lagoon on verge of extinction

Srinagar: Known for its glory until the seventies, Brari Nambal lagoon, also known as Baba Demb, is in its last throes.

The unabated encroachment on the lagoon and the inordinate delay in the conservation of the water body is severely affecting its fragile ecosystem.

Once known for crystal clear waters, today the only remnants of the Brari Nambal are heaps of garbage and weeds.

In absence of conservation measures, the lagoon is now on the verge of extinction with unabated pollution and extensive encroachments.

The Baba Demb area has for years remained in news for illegal dumping and filling of Brari Nambal lagoon and the construction of illegal structures.