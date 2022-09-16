[GK INVESTIGATION] Rs 200 CR JKPCC SCAM | It pays to be a crony: Politician-businessmen nexus ensured contracts illegally awarded, rules played with

After that, the then Governor gave the order to form a Fact-Finding Commission, whose Chairman would be the Principal Secretary Planning and Monitoring Department.

The Fact-Finding Committee passed the case over to the Crime Branch of Police in April 2019 with the recommendation that all work done by JKPCC after November 2015 be scrutinised.

“All works executed or contracted out by JKPCC after the issuance of the government order of November 2015 be enquired into by the Crime Branch of Police (Srinagar) to identify any irregularities in the award of contracts in violation of prescribed SOP and procedures and take the necessary action as per the law,” reads the order issued by GAD under No GAD (Adm) 222/2018-IV. “It would also examine the role of the chairman, the board of directors, the administrative secretary, and the company secretary in this matter and take action as per the law. The Crime Branch is also directed to lodge an FIR in this matter.”

The Crime Branch registered the FIR in this case and took action as instructed by the committee.

“The case is under investigation, we have conducted raids at various places in the past, and the investigation is still on,” said an official.

Sources said that in connection with significant frauds at Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation, the Crime Branch of Police conducted raids at several locations throughout the various districts of J&K in the past few months.

According to the Crime Branch officials, the raids were conducted in Srinagar, Jammu, Shopian, Kupwara, and Ganderbal districts.