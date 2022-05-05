Glimmer of new beginning visible after August 2019: GOC 15 Corps

“I stand here before you with a deep sense of hope. For someone who has seen this wonderful land of resplendence called Kashmir for 36 years of professional career during its various phases of tragedy and tumult, fortune and success revealing a number of hues and shades, this hope, I say,does not comprise words alone. This hope is driven closely by the fortitude, commitment and energy of Kashmiris like all of you,” he said.

“Today, we have come a long way to an important juncture in recent history where doors for peace, stability, progress, prosperity and happiness are opening up like never before. There is a popular saying that success comes through lanes and from backyards, not from the front door. This is so true for our Kashmir today,” Lt Gen Pandey said.