GMC Jammu also applies for permission

Jammu: Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, has applied for permission to the Directorate General of Health Services, Union Ministry Health and Family Welfare for kidney transplant in Jammu’s Super Speciality Hospital.

An official said that they have applied for permission and accordingly, all the required arrangements with the specialized Operation Theatre have been established in the Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu to meet the basic requirement. “The team of the Directorate General of Health Services is expected to visit Jammu next week,” a senior functionary of the Health Department told Greater Kashmir.

“As and when permission is granted, we will be able to perform kidney transplant in Jammu’s SSH,” the official said.

The official said that it will take one or two months for “us to start kidney transplants in Jammu.”

Recently, Dean and Medical Superintendent, PGIMER Chandigarh, Dr AK Gupta had come to Jammu to deliver a lecture on organ donation in an awareness session organised by State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) in collaboration with Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) PGIMER Chandigarh.

Nodal Officer, SOTTO, J&K, Prof Elias Sharma had insisted on the need to improve the rate of organ donation for which the government has taken some positive steps.