GMC Jammu to start viral load testing

Jammu: A team of Centre for Disease Control (CDC), New Delhi inspected COBAS 6800 lab installed in GMC Jammu and gave clearance for starting viral load testing in GMC Jammu for the better management of ‘HIV and Hepatitis B, C patients’.

For solid organ transplant programmes also, viral load testing on various viruses is the need of hour for better patient care.

The COBAS 6800 Lab of the Department of Microbiology was inspected by Dr Manoj Kumar (senior manager LaQSH) in collaboration with CDC New Delhi as lead assessor.

Dr Kumar meticulously assessed the laboratory services and manpower and declared the laboratory suitable for initiation of viral load testing with an assessment score of 93.5 percent.

This would be followed by training of staff and the start of viral load testing in GMC Jammu.