GMC Srinagar performs rare surgery to save cancer patient

Srinagar: A patient with a late stage pancreatic cancer was today operated at GMC Srinagar using a less common and more efficient laparoscopic technique, the kind that is performed at the most advanced of medical centers in India.

The surgery involves access to the pancreas and nearby affected area through four to five small holes in the abdomen.

Dr Prof M R Attri, the surgeon who led this case said that pancreatic cancers were not the commonest of cancers in Kashmir but were one of the most fatal ones. “This type of cancer,” he said, “has hardly any early symptoms and is often detected very late.”

The challenge for the treating doctor therefore is the “spread and minimal invasion to the patient” to avoid complications. “We took up the challenge and decided to perform the very complex procedure which has never been done in J&K till date,” he said.

The patient was a 50-year-old male who was admitted to GMC Srinagar with acute cholangitis with recent onset diabetes mellitus. Upon hospital evaluation and management he was diagnosed as a case of pancreatic cancer involving head, neck and body of pancreas. The tumour had caused acute cholangitis with severe jaundice.

GMC Srinagar said that the ERCP and placement of stent was carried out by its department of Gastroenterology at Super Speciality hospital and post-ERCP an urgent surgery was advised. “The surgery took nearly seven hours and the patient,” it said, “was doing well under intensive care”.

Prof Attri said that the successful laparoscopic Whipple’s Pancreatoduodenectomy was the “only hope” for this patient. He said the complex procedure is usually performed by open method as it was for the first time performed in UT by total laparoscopic technique. He has vast experience of over 25 years in advanced laparoscopy procedures. Prof Attri said it was important for people to report early for better management of any cancer especially those involving Gastro-intestinal tract as these either have no or very non-alarming symptoms. “Loss of appetite is very common and must be taken seriously,” he said.

He also said that Radiologists need to do comprehensive examinations of patients and if possible scan the entire abdomen. “We need a better system for cancer detection and management and we can do this together,” he said.

Apart from Prof Attri, the team composed of Dr G M Naikoo, assistant professor, Dr Yassar Arafat and Dr Tauseef Arjumand, both senior residents, assisted the case.

The resident post-graduates actively involved in this case were Dr Sartaj, Dr Arif and Dr Adan. The chief anesthetist on table were Dr Nusrat, Associate Professor and Dr Ruhi, Consultant Anaesthesia.

Prof Attri said, “Department of General and minimal access surgery, GMC Srinagar under the able leadership and guidance of Prof. (Dr) Mufti Mehmood Ahmed, Professor and Head, department of General and minimal access surgery, GMC Srinagar is setting up new benchmarks everyday in the field of surgical care in the UT of J&K.”

He said that due to covid-19 pandemic, getting treatment in metro cities has become a big challenge. “So, it is our endeavour to provide world class health services to people of UT so that they do not have to travel outside UT for treatment of such ailments.”

He thanked Principal and Dean GMC Srinagar Prof (Dr) Samia Rashid, HOD Surgery Prof. (Dr) Mufti Mehmood, HOD Anesthesia and Critical care Prof. (Dr) Rukhsana Najeeb, Prof.(Dr) Mushtaq Chalkoo Professor in Surgical Unit-6, Dr Muhammad Afzal Consultant SU-6, and all the residents of Surgical unit-6 for successful outcome of the procedure.