Go tough against militants, supporters: DG NIA

Srinagar: Director General National Investigation Agency (NIA) Kuldeep Singh, who is also the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has asked security forces to go tough against militants and those supporting them.

DG NIA arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday morning. After a day-long visit to Kashmir, he returned to Delhi in the evening.

Singh’s visit to Kashmir comes at a time when militants have carried out targetted civilian killings in Srinagar and Bandipora districts. Those killed included a prominent Kashmiri Pandit chemist, two school teachers belonging to minority communities and a non-local street vendor from Bihar.