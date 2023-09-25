GOC 15 Corps, DGP co-chair multi-agency core group meeting

Srinagar: A multi-agency core group meeting on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing security situation and courses of action to enhance the Counter Infiltration (CI) and Counter Terrorism (CT) Grid was deliberated on.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh co-chaired the multi-agency Core Group meeting of the intelligence agencies and security forces in Srinagar, the Army said.

“#ChinarCorps Cdr Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai & DGP J&K, Shri Dilbag Singh co-chaired a multi-agency Core Group meeting to include Intelligence Agencies & Security Forces at BB Cantt, #Srinagar today. The security situation was reviewed and courses of action to enhance the CI/CT Grid were deliberated on. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @JmuKmrPolice @BSF_Kashmir @crpf_srinagar @ITBP_official @OfficeOfLGJandK,” Chinar Corps Indian Army posted on X with the picture of the meeting.

“The high-level meeting was held almost after a fortnight following the four security forces personnel that included a Commanding Officer, a Major, and Deputy Superintendent of Police were martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir,” a top official in the security grid said.