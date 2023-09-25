GOC 15 Corps, DGP co-chair multi-agency core group meeting

Srinagar: A multi-agency core group meeting on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing security situation and courses of action to enhance the Counter Infiltration (CI) and Counter Terrorism (CT) Grid was deliberated on.
Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh co-chaired the multi-agency Core Group meeting of the intelligence agencies and security forces in Srinagar, the Army said.
“#ChinarCorps Cdr Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai & DGP J&K, Shri Dilbag Singh co-chaired a multi-agency Core Group meeting to include Intelligence Agencies & Security Forces at BB Cantt, #Srinagar today. The security situation was reviewed and courses of action to enhance the CI/CT Grid were deliberated on. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @JmuKmrPolice @BSF_Kashmir @crpf_srinagar @ITBP_official @OfficeOfLGJandK,” Chinar Corps Indian Army posted on X with the picture of the meeting.
“The high-level meeting was held almost after a fortnight following the four security forces personnel that included a Commanding Officer, a Major, and Deputy Superintendent of Police were martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir,” a top official in the security grid said.
Official sources said that during the meeting, the overall prevailing security of Kashmir was discussed threadbare.
“Intensifying of operations against terror ecosystem was discussed,” the sources said adding that emphasis was laid upon eradicating OGWs and sympathisers of terrorism.
During the meeting, emphasis was also laid to intensify pin-point operations against the terrorists.
The senior officers lauded the synergy between different security agencies to counter-terrorism.
About the infiltration, the source said that the participants were appraised that the CI grid had been further strengthened and recently three heavily armed terrorists were gunned down in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.
“There is a round-the-clock vigil at LoC and any attempt of infiltration from across the border is being foiled,” the meeting was told.
Those who attended the meeting included Special DG, CID, RR Swain; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Additional Director General of CRPF, J&K Zone, Nilin Praphat; senior officers from the intelligence agencies, J&K Police, and paramilitary forces.