GOC Northern Command, GOC 15 Corps visit Uri

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Thursday visited Rampur in Uri Sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and felicitated troops and J&K Police for the successful Hathlanga operation in which three terrorists were killed last week.

He was accompanied by GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and met women troops of Assam Rifles deployed in the area.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command, visited units along the Line of Control in Rampur and Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Pir Panjal ranges to review operational preparedness. He was briefed on the dynamic counter-infiltration grid and the modern methods being adopted. The Army Commander interacted with troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and the J&K Police, and felicitated the troops of the Indian Army and J&K Police for the successful conduct of Operation Khanda. J&K @JmuKmrPolice @official_dgar @RRIndianArmy @ChinarcorpsIA @adgpi,” Northern Command Indian Army posted on X.

They posted pictures of Lt Gen Dwivedi and Lt Gen Ghai meeting the troops.

During the visit, the senior Army officer was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the prevailing situation in the Uri sector.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at the Hathlanga area of Uri close to the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.