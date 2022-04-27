GoI allocates 207 MW additional power to J&K

Jammu: In order to meet the increasing electricity demand in Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Government has allocated 207 MW additional Power to the Union Territory.

Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor & PDD, Nitishwar Kumar said that the order issued by the Union Ministry of Power will substantially increase the availability of power in J&K.

Pertinently, the Union Government has allocated additional power from the unallocated quota of Central Generating Stations of Northern Region Pool to Jammu & Kashmir.