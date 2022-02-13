GoI approves Rs 26,275 cr scheme for continuation of police modernisation

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the continuation of the umbrella scheme of Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF), an official statement said.

The approval for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 moves forward the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to modernise and improve the functioning of the police forces of states and union territories, it said.

This scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes that contribute to the modernisation and improvement with a total central financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore, the statement said.