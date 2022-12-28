Going full throttle against carriers, promoters of drugs in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday stated that his administration, while treating the addicted youth as the victims of drug abuse, was going full throttle against the “drug-carriers and promoters” to foil this “conspiracy to ruin J&K and its youth.”

Asserting that there was decline in terrorism and target killings, he stated that he did not foresee any security threat in J&K, which was fully geared up to host the prestigious G20 meeting in Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment for fool-proof security of Kashmiri Pandit migrant (PM package) (and other) employees working in Kashmir. He said that he was quoted out of context by the media vis-a-vis protesting employees in Jammu seeking their relocation on the pretext of security threat. Reference was to quote used by media “No salary while sitting at home.”

He made these remarks in an exclusive interview with a national news channel ‘Zee News’ Wednesday evening.

While responding to a question pertaining to the growing threat of narco-terrorism, which has emerged as a major security concern in J&K, LG Sinha said, "We don't consider the youth addicted to drugs as culprits. But we are going all out against the carriers who induce them to drugs, deliver them and make them addicts,” said LG Sinha.